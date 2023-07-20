Shilpa Shetty’s Dhadkan Twist On Tomato Price Hike Leaves Internet In Splits

The abnormal rise in tomato prices across India has become the focal point of many discussions these days. With prices reaching as high as Rs 180 per kilo, buying tomatoes is burning holes in the pockets of common people. Tomatoes are an essential ingredient widely used in most staple Indian dishes, making them a necessity in every household. As a result, people are greatly affected by these soaring prices. While some citizens are expressing their disappointment, others are creating funny memes. Even celebrities have joined the bandwagon to discuss tomatoes. In one such video, actress Shilpa Shetty can be seen reacting hilariously as she goes out to buy tomatoes.

Shilpa Shetty’s Hilarious Reaction On Tomato Price Hike

On July 20, Shilpa Shetty dropped a hilarious video on Twitter. The video shows her buying tomatoes while giving funny reactions. She can be seen lip-syncing to a dialogue from her 2000 film, Dhadkan. She says, “How dare you? Khabardaar mujhe choone ki koshish ki. Kis haq se tumne mujhe chua? Tumhara koi haq nahi hai mujhpe (Don’t you dare touch me. By what right did you lay a hand on me? You have no right over me whatsoever).” The funny video has left everyone laughing out loud.



To caption the video, Shilpa Shetty referred to her 2000 movie and said Tomato prices are “raising my Dhadkan.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Fans In Splits

Shilpa Shetty’s Dhadkan connect to make a video on tomato price hike has fans in splits. They have flooded the comment section with their fun-filled reactions to the actress’ video.

One user said, “Now you can image Shilpa what happens to ordinary people and know you better any dish without #Tomato means heart without soul.”

Another user praised Shilpa Shetty’s voice.

One user asked, “You already have tomatoes in your garden, don't you?”

Shilpa Shetty’s video has garnered around 39K views within a few hours of being shared on Twitter.

Suniel Shetty Reacts To Rising Tomato Prices

Shilpa Shetty’s co-star in the film, Dhadkan, Suniel Shetty also reacted to rising tomato prices in an interview with India Today. He said, “My wife only brings vegetables that are fresh and last for only a couple of days. We prefer to have fresh vegetables. However, the prices of tomatoes have increased lately, affecting people like us in the kitchen.”