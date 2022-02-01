Shilpa Shetty excludes Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash from Shamita Shetty's grand birthday bash?

NEW DELHI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty will be turning a year older on February 2 and to celebrate the occasion, her sister Shilpa Shetty is throwing a bash at Mumbai's plush restaurant 'Bastian'. According to Pinkvilla, the 'Dhadkan' actress has invited everyone to the party, except for the BB15 winner Tejasswi and her boyfriend and contestant Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and walked away with Rs 40 lakh price money. During her stint in the show, she and Shamita got into numerous arguments and debated. However, it was Tejasswi's 'aunty' remark on Shamita that left the entire Shetty family furious. The issued was also raised at the finale when both Shilpa and her mom Sunanda said that they were totally taken aback with Tejasswi's remark on Shamita. In fact, Shilpa condemned it and called it 'a sign of weakness'. She also blasted Teja for pulling Shamita down from a table when she had turned masseuse for Karan Kundrra for a task.

Shilpa said that without any bias, she did not like Tejasswi’s comment at all. “Aur jis tareeke se uss cheez ko bola gaya, main uske sakht khilaaf hoon (The way it was said, I am completely against it). I just think it boils down to manners. Hum aisi cheezein karenge hi nahi (Shamita and I will never say such a thing). My parents were very, very strict with us,” she said.

Speaking about Tejasswi, she time and again objected to Karan speaking to Shamita and disapproved of his friendship with her. Karan and Tejasswi got close to each other inside the house and expressed their love for each other.

On the other hand, Shamita is currently in a relationship with actor Raqesh Bapat, whom she met on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

