Shilpa Shetty Hits Back At Trolls After Being Criticised For Wearing Shoes While Hoisting National Flag

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India with her family members, including her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha and mother Sunanda Shetty. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video of her hoisting our national flag with her family members and staff. Shilpa was seen dressed up in a white kurta which she paired with a green salwar bottom and an orange dupatta. The actress was seen unfurling the Indian flag with her children and husband.

She captioned her post, "Vande Matram #JaiHind #IndependenceDay #76YearsOfIndependence #VandeMataram #ProudIndian #gratitude #blessed." However, after she shared the post of the celebration, a section of user trolled the actress for wearing shoes while hoisting the national flag. Taking to her Instagram comments, Shilpa shut down all the trolls as she gave a befitting reply who criticized her.

An internet user commented on Shilpa's post and wrote, "When you're hoisting the National Flag, I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several other users also jumped in to endorse the above argument, some even shaming the actor for not following the 'rules'.

Shilpa didn't respond directly to the above comment but commented in general on her post. She wrote, "I am aware of the 'Rules' of conduct while hoisting the flag ,the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian . Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day . So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji)."

Shilpa also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a Google search, "Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?" The response below the question was, "The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.” Shilpa wrote “#Facts (tricolour emoji)” on the screenshot while sharing it on Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop web-series 'Indian Police Force' that will premiere on Prime Video India. The series will also star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Deepika Padukone, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari and Sharad Kelkar will also play key roles in the project.