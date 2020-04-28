हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra give handstand a funny spin

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she uploaded the clip that shows her husband acing the handstand while Shilpa sits next to him and is reading the newspaper. 

Shilpa Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra give handstand a funny spin

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been spending a lot of their lockdown hours posting quirky videos on social media. Their latest is a handstand video but with a funny twist!

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she uploaded the clip that shows her husband acing the handstand while Shilpa sits next to him and is reading the newspaper. Moments, later their dog comes in helping social media users understand the cheat code.

It turns out the video as been taken in an inverted manner, so the couple is lying on floor to create an illusion of the accomplished handstand!

"Ulta dekhoge toh seedha dikhega (See it by turning around you'd then see straight) When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change! Just goes to show, nothing in life is impossible if you're open to a different point of view towards everything in life.

"Sometimes, all you need is just a different perspective and BOOM... Also, ahem! @rajkundra9 this is NOT the kinda handstand I was telling you to try! But a unique kind of #MondayMotivation, so had to post it Don't stop smiling, #InstaFam. Stay safe, stay home! Thanks @jayshewakramani... great forward."

Recently, the couple and their son Viaan engaged in a "modern-day Mahabharat" in a staged fight

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback to acting with "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

 

Shilpa ShettyRaj Kundrahandstand
