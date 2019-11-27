हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty: If your effort is mediocre, results will be mediocre

Shilpa Shetty believes that when it comes to fitness, one should put forth their best efforts, to expect the best results. The actress, who is known to be a fitness freak and has an enviable body, shared fitness tips with fans on Tuesday.

Shilpa Shetty: If your effort is mediocre, results will be mediocre

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty believes that when it comes to fitness, one should put forth their best efforts, to expect the best results. The actress, who is known to be a fitness freak and has an enviable body, shared fitness tips with fans on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a photo where she is seen performing a yoga asana, and wrote: "There's no reason why everything you do shouldn't be your best effort yet. If your effort is mediocre, then the results will be mediocre too! If you give your best to all that you do, then you will get the best results. #ShilpaKaMantra #SSApp #SwasthRahoMastRaho #health #fitness #motivation #effort #noexcuses".

On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's action film "Nikamma". The film marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years.

Shilpa ShettyNikamma
