Shilpa Shetty Kundra Soars Temperatures In Yellow Outfit, Poses Happily For Paps - Watch Video

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted by the paps on the sets of her dance reality show. Glowing in yellow, the actress posed happily for the papparazzi. Shilpa donned a high ponytail hairstayle that complemented her outfit well.

Recently, actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra turned host once again as they invited their friends and closed ones from the tinsel town at their restaurant in Mumbai for a get-together. According to TOI, Shilpa and Raj-owned restaurant Bastian at Worli went into redevelopment and the couple decided to close it down in a big way in the presence of their loved ones. However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter from Shilpa or Raj so far.

Earlier, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India with her family members, including her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha and mother Sunanda Shetty. The actress on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video of her hoisting our national flag with her family members and staff. Shilpa was seen dressed up in a white kurta which she paired with a green salwar bottom and an orange dupatta. The actress was seen unfurling the Indian flag with her children and husband.

However, after she shared the post of the celebration, a section of user trolled the actress for wearing shoes while hoisting the national flag. Taking to her Instagram comments, Shilpa shut down all the trolls as she gave a befitting reply who criticized her.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop web-series 'Indian Police Force' that will premiere on Prime Video India. The series will also star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Deepika Padukone, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari and Sharad Kelkar will also play key roles in the project.