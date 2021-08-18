Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted on the sets of Super Dancer for first time post Raj Kundra's arrest- Watch!

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently spotted on the sets of Super Dancer 4 on Wednesday. This is for the first time she has been seen ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been taken into police custody in pornography case.

However, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Raj in connection with a porn films racket case registered by the city police in 2020.

The video of her walking in silence with a straight face was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

Shilpa wore a saree for the show and even smiled for once looking at the camera. Although, none of the paparazzi asked any question from her but her nervousness was quite visible from her face.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra has been arrested on July 19 night on charges of creating pornographic content and publishing the same through mobile applications.

Earlier in the day, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has opened up against arrested businessman Raj Kundra saying he had approached her via social media direct messaging for his mobile app, through which pornography content produced by him was reportedly published.

On July 20 evening, Poonam Pandey, who confessed before the Mumbai Police team that she was brought into the adult film industry by him has also reacted on the arrest of the Kundra.

Times of India quoted Poonam Pandey as saying that at this moment her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids.

Recently, after his arrest, an undated interview of Sagarika has come to the fore. The actress-model has levelled a series of allegations against Raj, claiming that she was offered a role in a web series produced by him in August 2020.