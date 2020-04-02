Shilpa Shetty pens emotional note to Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai is called the city that never sleeps. People here are always on the move. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, silence has been prevailing in the streets of the city of dreams for almost 8 days now. And seeing the empty roads since Janata Curfew, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra couldn't stop herself from praising Mumbaikars.

"I am an ‘assal Mumbaikar'... and like all of us, I've always known of Mumbai as the city that never sleeps! Never did I think that there'd be a day when I'd see the streets of my city empty as they are today. I have been seeing some of these images on the internet ever since the Janta Curfew and the subsequent lockdown.

"It's disheartening to see the city so silent, but also a consolation that ‘most' people who are responsible and sensible are staying at home. It's a matter of time, I'm sure that together with our indomitable spirit, we will fight this too! Today, I'm grateful for belonging to a city that has stood the test of time and fought every battle in front of us as one unified force. I'm a proud Mumbaikar and Indian," she wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, she uploaded a few pictures that show empty roads in Mumbai.

On the home front, the actress and her businessman husband Raj Kundra recently welcomed their second child -- a daughter named Samisha -- through surrogacy.