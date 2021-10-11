Shilpa Shetty performs puja at home with children, shares video

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who performed puja at home with her kids Viaan and Samisha, on Monday, shared the video on social media with her fans.

In the video posted on Shilpa's Instagram handle, she could be seen performing aarti with Viaan alongside her. Meanwhile, little Samisha is seen having a fun time with the bell. The mother and the kids are all seen twinning in orange-coloured traditional outfits.

Along with the video, Shilpa wrote, "Karpur gauram karunavtaaram Sansar saaram, bhujgendra haaram Ho sada vasantam, hridayaaravinde Bhavm bhavani, sahitam namami ||My #MondayMotivation... my kids and faith. Some things can't just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It's important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us."

She further continued, "Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing... because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss. Happy Monday to all of you! #family #kids #traditions #faith #Navratri #day5 #gratitude #blessed."

Meanwhile, Shilpa was earlier in the news after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the police in a pornography case.

On the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following her husband's arrest, Shilpa had once again resumed judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.