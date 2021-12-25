Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate Christmas in Mussoorie

NEW DELHI: Actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated this year's Christmas with her husband Raj Kundra, kids and friends in Mussoorie.

The 46-year-old shared a few pictures and videos from her holiday getaway on her Instagram handle.

In one of the videos, Shilpa could be seen enjoying with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water. In the clip, her personal chefs are also seen preparing a special dinner table for the family.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam.. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!"

She also shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram stories, one of which sees her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family--husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and friends.

Earlier in November, Shilpa and Raj made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh, post the latter's bail in a pornography case.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.