Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Seek Blessings of Sai Baba in Shirdi

Shilpa Shetty along with Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, mother Sunanda Shetty and her children took blessings of Sai Baba at Shirdi temple. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:02 AM IST|Source: ANI

SHIRDI: Shilpa Shetty along with her family reached Shirdi on Sunday to seek the blessings of Sai Baba. For the temple visit, Shilpa was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, daughter, her mother and sister. After performing the rituals at the temple, Shilpa spoke to media persons outside, revealing that she comes to the temple almost every year. 

She said, "(Sai Baba) always shows me the right path, is there with me through happy and difficult times." She continued, "Main bhaut believe karti hu aur is liye aati hu thankyou kehne!"

When asked about her upcoming projects this year, Shilpa revealed that she has completed shooting for Rohit Shetty's action-packed web series 'Indian Police Force' and her upcoming film 'Sukhi'. She also revealed that she would also be doing another film this year. However, she did not disclose any further detail about the project. She will be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The series is an ode to the 'selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism' of police personnel across the country. 

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The film couldn't perform well at the box office.

