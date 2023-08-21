Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Shut Down Their Mumbai Restaurant, Invite Salman Khan, Bhumi Pednekar For Closing Bash

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra turned host once again on Sunday night as they invited their friends and closed ones from the tinsel town at their restaurant in Mumbai for a get-together. According to TOI, Shilpa and Raj-owned restaurant Bastian at Worli went into redevelopment and the couple decided to close it down in a big way in the presence of their loved ones. It is to be noted that Bastian, owned by the celebrity couple, has been a favourite hotspot for many celebrities. From Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani to Ananya Panday, several celebs have been papped here on numerous occasions.

Among those who were seen attending the get-together from the tinsel world included names like Salman Khan, AP Dhillon, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Rahi and others. Salman Khan, who attended the evening, came dressed up in all-black and stole the spotlight with his new bald look. The superstar was seen donning a new style, with his head shaved. As soon as his new bald look was shared on social media, his fans started speculating if the superstar is carrying the new look for 'Tere Naam 2' or 'Sultan 2'.

Singer AP Dhillon, who has been hitting the headlines lately for making his relationship official with 'October' actress Banita Sandhu, was also seen attending the event. Dhillong's docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' is streaming on Prime Video India. AP Dhillon was seen donning a black tee which he paired with a denim jacket and leather pants.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was also spotted at the event. She wore a white ruffled dress and carried it with high heels.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar came dressed up in a stylish black top which she teamed with matching pants.

On the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop web-series 'Indian Police Force' that will premiere on Prime Video India. The series will also star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Deepika Padukone, and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari and Sharad Kelkar will also play key roles in the project.