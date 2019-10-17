Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others celebrate Karwa Chauth at Sunita Kapoor's residence—Watch

New Delhi: The festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated with much gusto on October 17 this year. Typically celebrated in North India, the day holds great significance for married women who keep a day-long fast and pray for their husband's long life.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kohlapure, Neelam Kothari and others celebrated the auspicious festival together. All gathered at Sunita Kapoor's residence and looked beautiful in bright, festive wear.

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video of the festivities in which all married women can be seen listening to the Karwa Chauth katha and taking part in a popular ritual in which 'karvas' are circulated among the present married women.

Check out Shilpa's post here:

The caption is, “ Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang . Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always . #love #gratitude #love #longlife #karvachauth #rituals #traditon #customary”

There are various traditional tales associated with the festival. One of the most popular tales is of Queen Veeravati. Apart from this, there are other stories too associated with the festival.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!