Shilpa Shetty 'recovering from difficult times' as husband Raj Kundra returns home from Arthur Road Jail in pornography case

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail by a magistrate court on September 20, 2021, and he walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail the next day in a pornographic films case. After his release from jail, wife Shilpa Shetty dropped a cryptic post on Instagram story.

She wrote on 'recovering from difficult times', sharing a book's quote by Christiaan Barnard.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SB Bhajipale on Monday allowed Kundra's bail application on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000, as per a report in PTI. Raj Kundra's associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband was lodged in Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai under judicial custody. As he walked out of the jail after 2 months, the businessman was surrounded by paparazzi and reporters.

He was arrested by the Mumbai police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.