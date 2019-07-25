Shilpa Shetty recreates Marilyn Monroe moment on cruise — Video will leave you in splits

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty may be away from the big screens for a while now but the 'Big Brother 5' winner hardly fails to amaze her fans with her interesting posts on Instagram. The 44-year-old actress has shared a throwback slow-motion video on her Instagram, which happens to have taken during one of her exotic vacations.

In a slow-mo video that has gone viral on social media and has been shared by several users, Shilpa, dressed in a stylish tangerine outfit with a thigh-high slit, is seen replicating the iconic Marilyn Monroe's flying dress pose. She captioned the post as, "My 'Marilyn Monroe' moment on the cruise wasn't exactly a 'breeze'. Please watch till the end.."

The video has so far been watched over 22 lakh times and we are not surprised at all!

On the professional front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with a film by Aziz Mirza’s son Haroon. The film will see Shilpa playing a writer that will also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa, who has been holidaying in London and Greece, will return to Mumbai in the first week of August and will immediately start shooting for the film.

Shilpa was seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show 'Super Dancer' alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

She last appeared in 2007 released 'Apne' co-starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Katrina Kaif. A year later, in 2008, she performed dance number 'Shut Up and Bounce' in Karan Johar's 'Dostana'. In 2014, she produced a film titled 'Dishkiyaoon', in which she performed a special dance number.