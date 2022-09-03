New Delhi: After welcoming Bappa will open arms this year, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and family, like every year, bid the Lord goodbye amid full dance and dhol beats. Her family members including husband Raj Kundra, kids, mother Sunanda, sister Shamita Shetty and close friends were seen in attendance.

The Ganpati Visarjan ceremony was performed at Kundra residence a day back amid full dance and dhol and several videos of the event surfaced online. In one of the clippings, Shilpa could be seen removing the face mask of her hubby in a cute way and netizens noticed her gesture. Take a look here:

The actress, who is wheelchair-bound these days due to her leg injury didn't let this deter her spirits and tried her best to enjoy the moment.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi every year.

On the work front, she will be soon seen in her OTT debut 'Sukhee.' Also, she has Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' along with Sidharth Malhotra.