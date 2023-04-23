Shilpa Shetty Revisits Her Roots With Sister Shamita, Introduces Mangalorean Culture To Her Kids- Watch

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty introduced her kids to her cultural roots in Mangalore! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shilpa shared a video where she was accompanied by her sister Shamita Shetty and her kids. Shilpa shared glimpses of local culture, dance performances and other associated rituals which are part of the Mangalorean tradition.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and Introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children , that I am so proud of.” Shilpa is seen in a traditional saree, sporting gajra and nathni.

Watch the video shared by Shilpa Shetty

Fans also loved the post of Shilpa. One wrote, “Mashallah”. Another one wrote, “Jai mata Rani.” Shilpa was last seen in an action-comedy film ‘Nikamma’ alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. “A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a ‘Satyavati’. I’m so excited and pumped to join the ‘KD’ battlefield and step into this powerful role,” said Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.