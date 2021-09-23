Shilpa Shetty’s bodyguard Ravi win netizens hearts after Raj Kundra gets bail in pornography case - Know why!

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra got bail in the pornography creation and distribution case after spending more than 2 months in jail on September 21. Visuals of Raj Kundra returning home in his black Mercedes car, which was hounded by media personnel, are doing rounds on the internet. One constant in all these photos is Shilpa Shetty’s personal bodyguard Ravi. He can be seen diligently protecting an emotional Raj from all the media frenzy.

One video of Ravi running ahead of the Mercedes car carrying Raj Kundra to his opulent Mumbai home Kinaara has gone viral on the internet after celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared it. Ravi was running ahead of the car to clear the way for it to reach home swiftly.

In his Instagram post, Viral also revealed that Ravi was also present when Shilpa Shetty’s father passed away and they captured him getting emotional on that day and crying. “Was quite touched by #shilpashetty personal Bodyguard Ravi few years back when her dad had passed away. Tears in eye made us value the human factor and not the money relationship. Today we noticed him running as #rajkundra was back home. Sometimes we would see him smile back at us as he would take the last train of Virar from Andheri station post his duty. Some dedication this man has,” wrote the paparazzo on Instagram.

“Hats off salute to such loyalty,” wrote one Instagram user, another commented, “Aisa security sab ko miley,” wrote another.

On September 15, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a 1500 pages supplementary charge sheet in Raj Kundra’s pornography creation and distribution case. After this Raj Kundra had applied for bail again claiming that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’ as there was no evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

He was later granted bail by a Mumbai Court on a surety of Rs 50,000. The court had also given bail to Kundra's associate Ryan Thorpe for the same amount of surety as Kundra’s.