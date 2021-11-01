Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra deletes his Twitter, Instagram accounts post pornography case

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was recently embroiled in an adult film scandal, has deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Kundra was known to share hilarious contents on social media and enjoyed over 1 million followers.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In fact, he was named as the key conspirator in the case of creating and publishing of pornographic films. After spending two months in jail, Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

He did not make any public appearances after getting released from jail. In fact, he had been also maintaing a distance from the social media. Recently, during Karwachauth, Shilpa was spotted leaving for Alibaug with her children - Viaan and Shamisha, while her husband was missing from the scene. Now, he has disappeared from social media too.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala. Shilpa and Raj are parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and one-year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently see in reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She also made a comeback on the big screen with Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2', that released on OTT platform. She will be seen on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent's new season now.