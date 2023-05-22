Shilpa Shetty’s Monday Motivation Is All About Flexibility With A Dash Of Fun

If you are looking for something to kick out your Monday blues, Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram account should be your one-stop destination. Every Monday, the actress shares her workout videos and the benefits of the exercise regimen, motivating her followers. This week as well, Shilpa dropped a clip of her intense exercise routine and it will surely inspire anyone to focus on their fitness levels. The actress was seen working out on Katy Perry’s song Roar.

Shilpa had her feet secured under dumbbells while she raised a weight plate over her head and then brought it forward. She did not move her feet while performing the exercise.

Shilpa Shetty captioned the video, “With my feet firmly grounded, here’s me ‘wheeling’ in a new week with fitness, flexibility, and a dash of fun. Join me in this core-driven compound movement that works the legs and core extensively. Performing these reps works your cardiovascular system, develops core strength, and also helps develop cardiorespiratory endurance. This may look like it’s a tough one. But remix this with me, tag me, and I’ll share the best ones on my Stories.”

The clip instantly grabbed attention, with many Instagram users praising Shilpa Shetty for her dedication to her workout. A fan commented, “Love your fitness and dedication,” followed by a fire emoji.

“That's an amazing fitness level,” wrote another.

“Motivation to start the week,” a comment read.

Some even claimed that the dumbbells reminded them of a movie. “That Dumbbells reminds me of the shoes of Emma Bloom in "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," an account claimed.

Previously, Shilpa Shetty shared a clip where she was seen doing a mobility exercise. The Life In A Metro actress had stated that the routine would determine how easily movable the joints were. The exercise would help anyone improve their flexibility. Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri commented on the clip, praising Shilpa for making the exercise look easy. “Amazing, you make it look so easy,” she wrote.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal. The actress has also been a judge in several dance reality shows. Shilpa will be seen in Indian Police Force, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty and will also star Sidharth Malhotra. Shilpa is also working on KD: The Devil, which stars Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja.