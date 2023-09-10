Shilpa Shetty Says Her Mother Was Told To Abort Her, Says 'I Was Stillborn'

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is currently seen as a judge on a reality television show, disclosed that she considers herself a 'survivor' because doctors had advised her mother Sunanda Shetty to abort her. She revealed that her mother believed she was going to lose her, because she had a very difficult pregnancy. This experience has led her to believe that she was born for a purpose.

The actress while speaking exclusively with Zoom Entertainment, said, "My mom told me that when I was conceived, she thought she was going to lose me, and the doctors suggested that she should abort the child because she went through a very difficult pregnancy. They thought she was going to have a miscarriage because she was constantly bleeding. I was stillborn. I just feel like I am a survivor."

"So, she always believed that I was here for a purpose, and that just makes me feel like films are just a catalyst in my life. I’m here to maybe do something and maybe be a source of inspiration for people who are going through a lot. If you see my social media, I’m constantly putting up messages because we are all having a hard time in life. Not everyone has it easy," she continued.

Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. They are parents to two children – Viaan and Samisha. On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the film 'Sukhee'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'.