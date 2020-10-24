हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Durga Puja 2020

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of daughter's first Kanya Pooja on Durga Ashtami

n the video clip, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra feed halwa poori to girl . She also shared a glimpse of Samisha's little feet.

Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of daughter&#039;s first Kanya Pooja on Durga Ashtami

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday posted a small clip on Instagram of the Kanya Pooja ceremony of her daughter Samisha.

In the video clip, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra feed halwa poori to girl . She also shared a glimpse of Samisha's little feet.
 

"On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we were fortunate and blessed with our very own DEVI, Samisha...her first Navratri, so performed the Kanya Pooja, with her and 8 little girls, welcomed with all precautions taken," Shilpa wrote, adding they performed pooja by following proper safety precautions.

"Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms. This year, however, we masked up and did the Pooja keeping all the safety measures in mind, nevertheless, a beautiful feeling to serve and pamper these little girls," she added.

Samisha was born through surrogacy in February. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on silver screen after a while with "Hungama 2", which also features Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.
 

 

 

Durga Puja 2020, Durga Puja, kanya puja, Shilpa Shetty, Navratri 2020, Navratri
