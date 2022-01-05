हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shares first post with Raj Kundra in 2022, visits Shirdi temple- Watch!

Shilpa Shetty visited Sai Baba temple in Shirdi with her husband Raj Kundra. This is her first post with her husband Raj in 2022. 

Shilpa Shetty shares first post with Raj Kundra in 2022, visits Shirdi temple- Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a new post in which she can be seen seeking blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra along with her husband Raj Kundra.

This is her first post with her husband in 2022.

 

Sharing the video on her social media handle, she wrote, “Sabka Maalik Ek”
Shraddha aur Saboori
Om Sai Ram 
#shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori..”

Clad in a maroon-coloured suit, Shilpa looked gorgeous as ever while Raj opted for a grey-coloured ethnic outfit. The duo stood next to each other as they prayed and took blessings from Sai Baba. 

Earlier, she has also shared that she was travelling to Shirdi to seek blessings for her sister Shamita as she is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house. She has reached the final segment and so Shilpa has reached Shirdi to seek blessings for her win at the show. She was accompanied by their rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia who was also a part of the show and has recently got eliminated from the Salman Khan hosted show. 

 

Time and again, Shilpa has been seen supporting her sister in every possible way. Recently, she appeared on the show via video-conferencing and showed her support to her sister. She even told her that she is extremely proud of her. 

Apart from Shamita, other contestants who are in competition includes – Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai among others. 

 

Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from the finale and so everyone is trying their best to get the trophy home. 

Well, who will lift the trophy? Only time will tell, till then keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa Shettyhusband Raj Kundrafirst post2022 postShirdiseek blessingsShamita ShettyBigg Boss 15Sai dhamPorn Case
Next
Story

'Bigg Boss 12' fame Srishty Rode tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT15M1S

Zee Top 100: Snowfall alert in Washington