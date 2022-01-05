Shilpa Shetty shares first post with Raj Kundra in 2022, visits Shirdi temple- Watch!

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a new post in which she can be seen seeking blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra along with her husband Raj Kundra.

This is her first post with her husband in 2022.

Sharing the video on her social media handle, she wrote, “Sabka Maalik Ek”

Shraddha aur Saboori

Om Sai Ram

#shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori..”

Clad in a maroon-coloured suit, Shilpa looked gorgeous as ever while Raj opted for a grey-coloured ethnic outfit. The duo stood next to each other as they prayed and took blessings from Sai Baba.

Earlier, she has also shared that she was travelling to Shirdi to seek blessings for her sister Shamita as she is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 15 house. She has reached the final segment and so Shilpa has reached Shirdi to seek blessings for her win at the show. She was accompanied by their rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia who was also a part of the show and has recently got eliminated from the Salman Khan hosted show.

Time and again, Shilpa has been seen supporting her sister in every possible way. Recently, she appeared on the show via video-conferencing and showed her support to her sister. She even told her that she is extremely proud of her.

Apart from Shamita, other contestants who are in competition includes – Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai among others.

Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from the finale and so everyone is trying their best to get the trophy home.

Well, who will lift the trophy? Only time will tell, till then keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.