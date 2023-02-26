Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Ace Ethnic Looks, Tiger Shroff Looks Dapper In Suit At Event, See Pics And Videos

New Delhi: Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sonam Kapoor, who have often been regarded as B-Town most celebrated fashionistas, turned heads with their impeccable style at an event held in Mumbai on Saturday (Feb 25) night. While Shilpa made a stunning entry in a white saree which she draped with a twist, Sonam appeared in an off-white anarkali which she wore with a custom-made black and white jacket.

Shilpa teamed the white saree with an embellished brassier that came with an underbust jewellery. The 47-year-old accessorized her look with earrings and a statement ring, which perfectly complemented her overall ensemble. She styled her hair in loose waves and set it free. The actor flaunted her infectious curves and smile in the white chic saree and happily posed for the cameras.

Sonam, who has been performing her new role of a mother, as she welcomed her first child - Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, with husband Anand Ahuja, looked graceful in a white fusion attire. The 'Saawariyaa' actor turned up at the event in an off-white anarkali kurta and a black and white chikankari jacket. She completed her look with statement oxidized silver jewellery.

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff made an appearance at the event looking dashing in a black suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.















Other celebrities from the tinsel villa who graced the event included names like Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anita Hassanandani, Maheep Kapoor among others.