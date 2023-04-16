topStoriesenglish2595555
Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Beachwear As She Enjoys Her Vacation Ft Curly Fries

In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a beachy dress that she paired with blue shirt. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:24 PM IST
  In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a beachy dress that she paired with blue shirt.
  And how can she forget a hat for this look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Straight talk, curly fries. #SundayBinge #SunDay #CurlyFries #foodie."The `Life in a Metro` actor is often seen savouring such lip-smacking snacks on her cheat days during weekends.

Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Beachwear As She Enjoys Her Vacation Ft Curly Fries

New Delhi: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of herself `Sunday Binge` in which she could be seen gorging on curly fries. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans with a new picture of herself and the dish.

In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a beachy dress that she paired with blue shirt. And how can she forget a hat for this look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Straight talk, curly fries. #SundayBinge #SunDay #CurlyFries #foodie."The `Life in a Metro` actor is often seen savouring such lip-smacking snacks on her cheat days during weekends.

Shilpa, who is very active on her social media accounts, updates her fans regularly about her activities through her posts on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for her pan-India film `KD-The Devil`.Directed by Prem, `KD-The Devil`, the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

She will be seen essaying the role of Satyavati. `KD - The Devil` also stars Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja. Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film `Nikamma` alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit`s OTT debut `Indian Police Force`, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

