Shilpa Shetty takes inspiration from Sadhana during retro episode of reality dance show

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who judges the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4", donned a retro look in an episode, saying she took inspiration from late actress Sadhana and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor also made a special appearance on the show. The team of the show themed the episode as an ode to the Golden Era of cinema. Shilpa's co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu were also dressed in retro fashion.

"I had so much fun shooting this episode that I cannot express it in words! The kids and the choreographers have put up some wonderful acts, and it just transported us back to the Golden Era of Bollywood," Shilpa told IANS.

Talking about having seasoned actor Annu Kapoor on the show, Shilpa said: "To add to this, we had Annu Kapoor ji with us, who shared such interesting trivia and anecdotes that left us in awe. And, to see Annu ji dance on some of these numbers was quite a treat! As for my look in this episode, it's inspired by my mom in younger days and Sadhanaji," says the actress.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment television.