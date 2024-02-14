Shilpa Shetty Talks About Her 'Baazigar' Co-Star Shahrukh Khan, Says 'He Has Great Acumen And Is Street Smart'

New Delhi: 'The Indian Police Force' actor Shilpa Shetty opens up on her OTT debut, her journey in Bollywood in an exclusive conversation with Puja Talwar. She talked about Shah Rukh Khan and said 'he is street smart.' Read the further conversation here:

Q: You finally make your OTT debut with “The Indian Police Force”. Your character Tara Shetty wears her stripes proudly and is a rare case of a woman leading the Anti Terror Squad in the Police force which is often reserved for men.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: I had always wondered how the character of Tara which so masculine, the only feminine aspect of her is that she has long hair, and well is a woman. But she's really tough and gritty, even the way she reacts and responds to the indignity, is not how we women usually do, we do not like to confront, but she takes on people, even her colleague like in the case of Kabir (Sidharth Malhotra) head on, she has no qualms in taking him on like one of the boys I loved that aspect, and the fact that Rohit Shetty treated the character like just another, without any gender bias, and that's a compliment, you know, to him. He has projected me as a hero, with the same amount of swag that is so typical of the heroes in his film. Rohit has just been honest to the person wearing the uniform, irrespective of gender, and for me, as a female actor, this was the perfect opportunity.

Q: Rohit Shetty has been known for his larger-than-life cinematic experience. This also marks your first collaboration with him. What is the Rohit Shetty set like?

A: My first collaboration should have happened 14 years ago, with Golmaal, the film, but things didn’t go as planned. I don’t agree that Rohit Shetty is excessive, he takes that cinematic liberty for his audiences. He wants to give the audiences their money's worth. It is very aspirational, and that's how I also approach my work. Like when people come in to see Shilpa Shetty, whether it be on television or big screen. I have to play the part, and as actors, we are aspirational, as well. You have to make it worth their while for the moviegoers or your audiences to want to invest that time in you. So, I think it's just that thought process, also it is a whole 90s thing. Also, this was his first web series,. the approach was very different from his movies, saying that there were no corners cut. But, nowhere is the scale any less, there were no corners cut, and it is as grand if not more. It is a great time to be an actor in today's cinema because you can see an influx of actors being given their due, in this time and age. as well. You get to see the talent of so many people, who otherwise would have gone unrecognised, thanks to the different streaming platforms.

Q: Is it also a liberating time for you, that you are finally getting to explore the many layers and dimensions, irrespective of gender, age or for that matter looked a certain way?

A: The times have changed, and the content we are churning out today is amazing. I think somewhere my talent was always undermined, maybe I was regarded as too glamorous, even if I sound extremely immodest, saying that it is the truth. They always felt that they rather cast Shilpa Shetty for the usual song and dance number, and typecast me rather than give me meaty roles. I wish they had, I would have done it better because I am a director-actor. Yes, I did Phir Mileage and Life In a Metro and I also had successful blockbusters... But I think I also became a little choosy and maybe then you know, the offers started drying up. But today it's a great time because, you know, there are more parts written for women and stronger ones. I feel now filmmakers have not just the gumption but also the budgets to make female-oriented films. So saying that I'm not always looking for female-oriented films. I find it a tad boring. I am an entertainer, and love being part of entertaining cinema as well, but I love doing a Sukhee. Sukhee played a huge catalyst in bringing about a certain awareness to women who kind of felt a lack of self-worth. So for me, I look at the bigger picture, and I make my choices depending on where I am at that time.

Q: You also reinvade yourself, you chose to participate in Big Brother, which also changed the trajectory of your life.

A: I don't think it was a coincidence. It just came from boredom. I was just so saturated with just doing the same thing., and I think it was also pretty much at a time when I was not very happy. I went for a lark since it was an international show. But I won the show and then you know how things changed, everything has its destiny. Also, I have never calculated and approached work thinking strategy. If it suits my personality and it needs to be exciting enough for me to leave my children. Also now I feel a lot more confident in my skin, it's taken me 30 years to get that self-confidence. But, whatever said and done I would say I have always been authentic.

Q: Lastly, it is 31 years since Baazigar was released, and Shahrukh Khan has proved once again that stardom like his does not wane. What do you think makes him the ultimate star?

A: I think he is very aware, and for any actor, it is very important to be aware of your strengths and to know where you can work on yourself, and for that, you need to be street-smart. I think SRK is not just a great superstar, but he has acumen, and that has helped him decide where he wants to take himself. Just look at him, he is amazing.