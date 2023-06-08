To 'Soulmate' Shilpa Shetty, With Lots Of Love From Husband Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra rang in her 48th birthday on June 8. Known for her dedication to fitness and impeccable fashion sense, Shilpa is currently in London, celebrating her special day with her family. Her husband, Raj Kundra, and sister, Shamita Shetty, took to social media to express their heartfelt wishes for Shilpa. Raj Kundra shared a montage of candid pictures, showcasing their bond, while Shamita shared an adorable video filled with cherished moments of the two sisters.

Raj captioned the post, “To my soulmate, we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories. Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie.”

In the clip, Raj included adorable family pictures including their kids, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, with an interesting message that also has a Deepika Padukone connection. The video has a picture of the couple posing with the “Pathaan” actress, to which he mentioned that “Not even Deepu” can come between them.

To my soulmate we have really seen some highs & lows recently. Thank you for your implicit trust & faith in me. You are my rock of Gibraltar I love you & wish you only the best my Angel @TheShilpaShetty here to creating better memories _ Happy Birthday yummy mummy..my Cookie __ pic.twitter.com/RgfttzaKTr — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2023

Shamita also shared a cute video with a sweet message that reads, “Happy birthday my Munki. My strength , my weakness .. my core !! U've been such an integral part of my journey .. through all my ups n downs.. thankyou for inspiring me n giving me strength n protecting me fiercely always! The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. Love you loads. keep smiling always.. I wish u eternal peace, unconditional love, more success always..”

Shilpa, too, shared a picture of her vacation on Instagram. "Blooming in London," she wrote.

Work Front

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in the 2022 action-comedy film “Nikamma,” is set to make her OTT debut soon. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series, “Indian Police Force” and has two films in the pipeline.