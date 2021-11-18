Shilpa Shetty visited Himachal Pradesh's Baglamukhi Temple with husband Raj Kundra for this reason?

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra kept himself away from the public glare after his involvement in a porn racket case in which he faced arrest. Almost a week back, the couple flew to Himachal Pradesh to visit the famous Baglamukhi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

The couple were seen offering their prayers at the temple. Both Raj and Shilpa were seen in matching yellow outfits as they arrived at the temple. Well, the goddess Baglamukhi is also known as Maa Pitambara and she is shown wearing yellow. This is why devotees come to her temple dressed in yellow clothes. S

While Shilpa shared pictures and stories from her visit on her Instagram, she refrained from posting any pictures with her husband Raj Kundra. However, their pictures from the temple were shared widely on social media. This was the first time Shilpa and Raj were seen together since his arrest in the pornography case.

Meanwhile, the goddess Baglamukhi is part of the Mahavidyas. She is someone who is also known as Pitambaradevi, Shatrubuddhivinashini and Brahmastra Roopini. People from across the country visit the temple to seek respite from their enemies. Another interesting fact is that people who are burdened with legal cases, and want protection from evil-minded people and black magic, also seek her benevolence.

People closely associated with the temple say famous personalities such as the late PM Indira Gandhi and the late President Pranab Mukherjee have also visited the temple and sought their blessings.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been at the centre of the controversy with their names in an alleged pornography case in which Raj also spent a month in jail after being accused of the production of pornography content through a mobile app.