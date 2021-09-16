Shilpa Shetty visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for blessings as Mumbai police files 1500-page chargesheet against Raj Kundra

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty headed to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Several pictures and videos of her flooded the internet. Her divine visit to the goddess temple at the hilltop coincided with Mumbai police filing a 1500-page charge sheet against her husband Raj Kundra.

ANI news agency shared pictures of Shilpa riding a horse as she heads to the divine pilgrimage. The actress along with her companion offered prayers at the famous Nav Durga goddess temple.

Jammu & Kashmir: Actor Shilpa Shetty visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, yesterday pic.twitter.com/imYSyvKJy1 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

Her visit to Vaishno Devi shrine temple coincided with the same day when Mumbai police filed a 1500 page charge sheet against Raj Kundra.

According to PTI report, businessman Raj Kundra was the "main facilitator" in a pornographic content case and he along with other accused exploited young women struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways, the Mumbai Police claimed in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in a court on Wednesday.

The nearly 1,500-page charge sheet against Kundra, 46, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his associate Ryan Thorpe was filed before a magistrate court here by the crime branch. The case against Kundra, arrested in July, was related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Two others, Yash Thakur, a resident of Singapore, and London-based Pardeep Bakshi have been shown as wanted accused in the chargesheet.

Live TV