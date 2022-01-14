Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra returns to Instagram, doesn't follow wife

NEW DELHI: Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra had deactivated his social media handles soon after he was released on bail in connection with pornographic content case. In fact, after his release from the jail, Kundra had been keeping a low-profile and avoiding public outings. He also maintained a distance from social media, before deleting his accounts on November 1, 2021.

However, the businessman has now resurfaced on Instagram. His verified Instagram account has zero posts and he only follows one account – that of his restaurant Bastian and he doesn't follow his wife Shilpa Shetty or their son Viaan Raj Kundra on Instagram. The description on his account reads, "Love Your Life". Moreover, this time, his account is 'private'.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September. Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated. In an official statement, Raj Kundra said, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

"The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media, and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain, violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," he said.

While he continues to avoid many public outings till date, Raj Kundra was last captured seeking divine blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.