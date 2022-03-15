हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunanda Shetty

Bailable warrant issued against Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in loan repayment case

Earlier this week, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda were summoned by an Andheri court in a cheating case.

Bailable warrant issued against Shilpa Shetty&#039;s mother Sunanda Shetty in loan repayment case
File photo

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's mother in a case related to alleged non-repayment of a loan of Rs 21 lakh.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Andheri court) R R Khan had earlier this week issued summons to Shilpa, her mother Sunanda and sister Shamita in a cheating case filed by a businessman over a loan repayment.

The family challenged the summons before the sessions court. On Monday, sessions judge A Z Khan stayed the magistrate's order against Shilpa and Shamita, but gave no relief to their mother.

The deceased Surendra Shetty (Shilpa's father) and Sunanda seemed to be partners in his firm while no documents have been produced to show that their daughters were partners too and had any concern with the loan, the court had said.

On Tuesday, the magistrate refused to grant exemption from appearance to Sunanda Shetty who did not remain present, and issued a bailable warrant against her, said advocate Zain Shroff of Y & A Legal which is representing complainant Parhad Amra.

Amra has alleged that Surendra Shetty borrowed money from him in 2015 and it was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but was never repaid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunanda ShettyShilpa ShettyShamita ShettySunanda Shetty loan case
Next
Story

Stylist Pam Chhatwal calls for peace amid Russia-Ukraine war with her new creation, see pics

Must Watch

PT11M24S

DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!