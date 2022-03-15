Raj Kundra goes 'full-masked' like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, gets brutally trolled - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was recently spotted at the movie screening and guess what? He stepped out with his face fully covered and tried to dodge the paps.

Raj Kundra's 'fully-covered' mask look in a black jacket, glares and denim got brutally trolled. He got out of his car and went to the lift area then turned around for the paps. Popular celeb pap shared the video on Instagram. Shamita Shetty, her beau Raqesh Bapat and her mom were also seen at The Batman movie screening in Mumbai last night.

Kundra's masked-up avatar looks heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'incognito attire' on separate occasions.

In July this year, Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.

Kundra had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.