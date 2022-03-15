हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra goes 'full-masked' like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, gets brutally trolled - Watch

In July this year, Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. 

Raj Kundra goes &#039;full-masked&#039; like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, gets brutally trolled - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra was recently spotted at the movie screening and guess what? He stepped out with his face fully covered and tried to dodge the paps. 

Raj Kundra's 'fully-covered' mask look in a black jacket, glares and denim got brutally trolled. He got out of his car and went to the lift area then turned around for the paps. Popular celeb pap shared the video on Instagram. Shamita Shetty, her beau Raqesh Bapat and her mom were also seen at The Batman movie screening in Mumbai last night.

Kundra's masked-up avatar looks heavily inspired by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'incognito attire' on separate occasions. 

In July this year, Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.

Kundra had been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raj Kundraraj kundra fully maskedKanye WestRaj Kundra controversyShilpa Shetty
Next
Story

Neena Gupta tells trolls not to judge women for wearing ‘sexy’ clothes, Anushka Sharma reacts

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Hijab Row: Disagree with court's judgment, says Owaisi