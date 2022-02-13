Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Sunanda Shetty summoned by Andheri court for non-payment of loan

New Delhi: Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have been summoned by a court in Andheri after a complaint by a businessman over non-payment of Rs 21 lakh loan. The trio is supposed to appear before the court on February 28.

Informing about the development, news agency ANI tweeted, “Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”.

According to reports in Times of India, Shilpa's late father Surendra Shetty borrowed Rs 21 lakh from an automobile agency owner in 2015 and was scheduled to pay it back in January 2017. He however passed away on October 11, 2016, without paying back the loan.

The businessman alleges that his daughters and wife were aware of the financial dealings yet refused to pay back the money. The amount was reportedly borrowed at an interest rate of 18 percent per annum.

Neither Shilpa nor Shamita have released a statement on the accusation.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on talent-based reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’. Shamita was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, where she emerged as the third-runner up.