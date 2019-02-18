हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's yoga video will give you major fitness inspo—Watch

The actress's yoga video will surely inspire many to focus on the body and work towards a holistic living.

Shilpa Shetty&#039;s yoga video will give you major fitness inspo—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and talented actress Shilpa Shetty is known for her killer dance moves and super svelte body. The hot mommy doesn't even have an ounce of fat on her and believes in her fitness mantra.

She is majorly into yoga and holistic living. In her recent post, she can be seen working out and starting off her day with Parivritta Parsvakonasana and gradually moving to Pasarita Padottasana. She wrote in the caption: “Workout of the Day - Starting with Parivritta Parsvakonasana and moving into Pasarita Padottasana.

Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose) helps strengthen the chest, back, quadriceps and calf muscles. This asana also aids indigestion, constipation, acidity, and it also tones the abdomen. Opens up the chest helps bronchitis, asthma and breathing problems, whereas Prasarita Padottanasana stretches hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back. It is also good for stress, anxiety and depression, as it increases blood flow to the brain, benefitting the eyes and hair growth. #mondaymotivation #yoga #yogi #yogaasana #morningritual #health #fitness #yogalife #yogainspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Workout of the Day - Starting with Parivritta Parsvakonasana and moving into Pasarita Padottasana. Parivrtta Parsvakonasana (Revolved Side Angle Pose) helps strengthen the chest, back, quadriceps and calf muscles. This asana also aids indigestion, constipation, acidity, and it also tones the abdomen. Opens up the chest helps bronchitis, asthma and breathing problems, whereas Prasarita Padottanasana stretches hamstrings, calves, glutes and lower back. It is also good for stress, anxiety and depression, as it increases blood flow to the brain, benefitting the eyes and hair growth. #mondaymotivation #yoga #yogi #yogaasana #morningritual #health #fitness #yogalife #yogainspiration

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

The actress's yoga video will surely inspire many to focus on the body and work towards a holistic living.

On the work front, she is currently seen judging a kids dance reality show.

 

Tags:
Shilpa Shettyshilpa shetty videoworkout videoyoga video
Next
Story

Prince William and Harry to split Royal household?

Must Watch

PT5M24S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close