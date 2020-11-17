हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shirtless Salman Khan riding a horse, flaunting his chiselled body makes an announcement!

Shirtless Salman Khan riding a horse, flaunting his chiselled body makes an announcement!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has an ocean of fan following, needless to say, why? The top star enjoys a massive fanbase, who simply adore his style, acting, movies and brands - whatever Bhaijaan does, becomes a fan favourite. 

He recently took to social media and dropped a shirtless picture of him riding on a black horse, looking jaw-dropping. He wrote in the caption: Being Human autumn/winter collection coming v soon ... @beinghumanclothing

The stud of an actor made an announcement regarding his Being Human clothing line. 

On the work front, Salman Khan has Prabhudheva's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani in the pipeline. The film also stars Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts. 

He then has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which stars south siren, Pooja Hegde. It will be helmed by Farhad Samji. 

Besides, the superstar is busy hosting popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' these days. 

 

