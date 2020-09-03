Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut

In a startling claim, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her. Kangana posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?," Kangna tweeted.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she raised fingers over Mumbai police despite living in the city. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

It is to be noted that Kangana is very vocal about actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and she had raised questions over the functioning of Mumbai Police in the past too.

Shortly after Sushant's demise, Kangana has reopened the conversation about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood that is said to promote star kids over outsiders.

In a series of tweets posted last week, Kangana had also alleged that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in B-Town parties.

"If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under Swachh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood," she had tweeted.