Virat Kohli

Shoaib Akhtar massively trolled for saying 'Virat Kohli should not have married'

The former Pakistani pacer commented on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's performance and received a strong backlash.

Shoaib Akhtar massively trolled for saying &#039;Virat Kohli should not have married&#039;

New Delhi: The former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar's latest comments on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have irked the desi fans. His recent foot-in-mouth statements got massive hate online for saying that had he been in Virat's position, he would not get married. 

Shoaib Akhtar's controversial statement has invited netizens' wrath online. Take a look at some of the comments which advise the former Pakistani pacer to not drag marriage and Anushka Sharma in this matter. 

“I do not know what is right, what is wrong. It has all happened, now how to go ahead from here matters. Kohli has the bat, he does not want to be dropped from the team. Performance pressure will be there on him, I wanted him to score 120 tons and not become the captain and I did not want him to get married,” Shoaib Akhtar told news agency ANI.

“If I was in India and was a fast-bowler, I would not have married. I would have focused on my cricket, this is my thinking. It was Kohli’s personal decision. If you asked me, I would have focused on my cricket,” added Akhtar. 

Recently, Virat Kohli stepped down from his position of India’s Test captain after leading the side for seven years. 

 

