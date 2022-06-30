NewsLifestylePeople
SHOCKING: After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker receives death threat, Mumbai police launches probe

The death threat letter sent by anonymous person to actress Swara Bhasker mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. A police investigation has been launched into the matter. 

 

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has received a death threat in a letter following which Mumbai police have launched an investigation, an official said on Wednesday. The letter, written in Hindi, directly threatened the actress of dire consequences and was filled with abuses agianst insulting Veer Savarkar. The letter was signed in the end as 'Is desh ke naujawan'. 

As per the official, the letter was sent to her residence located at Mumbai's Versova.

After receiving the letter, Swara Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, PTI quoted the official saying. "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on.

Swara Bhasker is known to be quite vocal about the socio-political issues plaguing the society. In 2017 she had posted a tweet that read, "Savarkar APOLOGISED To the British govt. pleaded to be let out of jail! That's not 'Veer' for sure..."

In 2019, she had posted another tweet with a video, "The planned construction of a most cowardly 'braveheart' Understanding 'Veer Savarkar'.

Recently, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress took to Twitter to condemn the Udaipur incident where a tailor was beheaded in broad daylight for offering his support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad. "Despicable and utterly condemnable.. The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters! #UdaipurHorror," she had tweeted.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan had also received a death threat through an anonymous letter. 

