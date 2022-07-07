NEW DELHI: A fortnight after Odia TV actor Rashmirekha Ojha killed herself, her 28-year-old boyfriend Santosh Patra, who was recently questioned by Nayapalli police in connection with her death, was found dead in Rourkela home on Wednesday (July 6). As per a police officer, Patra was found hanging from a celing at his home. No suicide note has reportedly been recovered from Santosh's room. It is being said that he claimed his life after being under immense mental pressure since being grilled by the police in connection with the death of his actress girlfriend.

A Bollywood Life report stated that Santosh Patra, who was found hanging at his house, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital on Wednesday. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

ODIA TV ACTRESS RASHMIREKHA OJHA'S BOYFRIEND DEATH PROBE

The Uditnagar police department in Rourkela, Orissa, has already begun their investigation into his death and the fishy circumstances leading up to it, following their ongoing investigation into Rashmirekha's Ojha's similar death by hanging, said the report.

"We rushed Santosh to hospital immediately, but the doctors declared him brought dead. He was a pretty young fellow. We are deeply saddened by his demise," a neighbour said in a statement to the media.

On the other hand, Santosh Patra's uncle, who addressed the media at the Uditnagar police station said, "We had no clue about Santosh’s intention of committing suicide."

Famous Odia television actress Rashmirekha Ojha was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Bhubaneswar. The 23-year-old was staying with her live-in partner Santosh Patra. The actress's father suspects foul play and alleged that Patra has a role to play in her death.

According to a senior police officer, a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter. "Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that," her father said.

Ojha's father told media persons that he was informed about her death by her live-in partner Santosh Patra.



RASHMIREKHA OJHA'S SUICIDE NOTE



According to Orissapost.com, police recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Miss you baba, I will miss you a lot from up there. I am a very bad daughter," read a line from her note.

"The 23-year-old actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented home on the night of June 18. The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death," the DCP told PTI.

Ojha, who hailed from Jagatsinghpur district, shot to fame in the Odia television industry with her role in the daily soap 'Kemiti Kahibi Kaha'.

