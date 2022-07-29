NEW DELHI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has established himself as the comedy king of the television industry. He is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and often remains in the news for his funny statements and some time, for his equation with his co-stars. Kapil had previously shared that he had played a small role in Sunny Deol's Gadar and even though he shot for the scene, it never made to the final cut.

In a recent chat, the film's action director Tinu Verma recalled how he got annoyed with Kapil and threw him off the set. Verma shared that during one of the sequences, the team was shooting with a huge crowd and everyone was instructed to run to the direction of the train. However, as soon as he screamed 'Action', Kapil, who was a part of the crowd, ran in the opposite direction. And as per the director, it happened not once but twice.

Tinu recalled asking him to follow the instructions and told him, "Teri vajah se one more hua hai shot (We are doing one more take because of you)." The filmmaker said that they started rolling again and his entire focus was on Kapil. Once again, the comedian ran in the opposite direction. The filmmaker then lost his cool and lashed out at Kapil.

"Maine camera chhoda aur main uss bade ke paas bhaaga. Aur jaise hi pakda, PHAAAD. Ek kaan ke neeche diye aur maine bola isko bahar nikaalo. (I put the camera down and ran towards him. The moment I caught him, I slapped him and asked the team to throw him outside.)"

Earlier, when Sunny Deol had appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Kapil had recalled the same incident and shared that he ran in the opposite direction because he wanted to stand out. According to him, he would be lost in the crowd and this was the only way he could figure out among the sea of people.