Shocking: Is Anil Kapoor ready to leave his wife Sunita for Kangana Ranaut? Read details

NEW DELHI: B-Town's adorable couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita have been married for nearly four decades. The duo dated for nearly 11 years before they tied the knot in 1984. The love story of the star couple is nothing less than a Bollywood film.

However, their fans were in a state of shock after several reports surfaced about the separation of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. The 'Mr India' actor and his wife have been grabbing headlines for their separation rumours and we are all set to bring the truth.

The rumours are rife all thanks to one 'Koffee With Karan' episode. Back in season 3, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut appeared as guests. During the Rapid Fire round, KJo asked Anil to name one woman for who he would leave his wife, Sunita. Anil gestured towards Kangana and took her name, after which 'Queen' actress blushed.

Now, fans of Anil Kapoor and Sunita can relax and see where rumours of the couple's separation has been coming from, and it's totally fake.

On the work front, Kangana has 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas' in the pipeline. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

