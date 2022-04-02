SHOCKING: John Abraham says doctors wanted to amputate his leg due to gangrene, here's what happened next

NEW DELHI: Actor John Abraham, who has been busy promoting his film 'Attack' has revealed that his fondness for action-masala project landed him into a trouble. In an exclusive conversation with Times Of India, the actor disclosed that a few years ago when he was shooting for 'Force 2', he got his knee injured so badly that the doctors wanted to amputate his leg.

The actor further revealed that in his right leg he had gangrene and of which the doctors gave him this shocking advice. He added that a person should be careful while doing action sequences and not have a 'false sense of bravado'. "Some stunts are very deadly. I remember during 'Force 2' I smashed my knee and I had to get three surgeries. I had gangrene in my right leg and the doctors wanted to amputate my leg. I said, 'No, you can't do that'. But thanks to my surgeon in Bombay, Dr. Rajesh Maniar; he saved my knee," John was quoted as saying by TOI.

John added, "This was about 7 years back and thankfully it is gone. I'm walking today, I'm squatting today and I'm even more flexible and faster than I was then. I love doing action. Of course, I take a break and I do something that's different, but I love coming back to action. You need to be careful. You can't have a false sense of bravado to prove to five people on a set that you can jump from here to there. At times you get hurt and then you become a little more cognisant about the dangers."

John's love for action films is not hidden to anyone.

Speaking of his latest release 'Attack', which is an action-drama, the film features him as a super soldier. It arrived in theatres on Friday. It also features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is backed by Pen Studios, John's JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

