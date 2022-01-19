SHOCKING! Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu murdered by her husband, body dumped in a sack!

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of event, missing Bangladesh actress Raima Islam Shimu who was missing for past few days, was found dead. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.

According to IANS, after being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.

In a recent development to the chilling case of murder, the Dhaka Police held Shimu's husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his friend Farhad after their confessional statement on her killing, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"Police detained Noble and later he confessed to his involvement in the murder of his wife," Dhaka district police super (SP) Maruf Hossain Sardar said in a press conference.

Earlier, Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing.

A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

Raima Islam Shimu, 45, made her screen debut with 'Bartaman' movie in 1998 and went on to work in as many as 25 films.

Shimu was also an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

(With IANS inputs)