हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangaldeshi actress

SHOCKING! Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu murdered by her husband, body dumped in a sack!

Earlier, Bangladesh actress Raima Islam Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing. 

SHOCKING! Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu murdered by her husband, body dumped in a sack!
Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of event, missing Bangladesh actress Raima Islam Shimu who was missing for past few days, was found dead. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.

According to IANS, after being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.

In a recent development to the chilling case of murder, the Dhaka Police held Shimu's husband Shakhawat Ali Noble and his friend Farhad after their confessional statement on her killing, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"Police detained Noble and later he confessed to his involvement in the murder of his wife," Dhaka district police super (SP) Maruf Hossain Sardar said in a press conference. 

Earlier, Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing. 

A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

Raima Islam Shimu, 45, made her screen debut with 'Bartaman' movie in 1998 and went on to work in as many as 25 films.

Shimu was also an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bangaldeshi actressmissing actress deadRaima Islam Shimu killedraima islam shimu murderedmurdered by husbandShakhawat Ali Noble
Next
Story

Shaheer Sheikh’s father on ventilator due to COVID infection, Hina Khan sends him prayers

Must Watch

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan calls terrorists killed in Batla house encounter as martyrs
PT6M3S

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan calls terrorists killed in Batla house encounter as martyrs