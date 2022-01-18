हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raima Islam Shimu

Shocking! Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu's dead body found in sack

Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing. After being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.

Shocking! Missing Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu&#039;s dead body found in sack
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Dhaka: Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka, police said. Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.

Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing. After being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.

A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

The 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film 'Bartaman' in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films.

She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Raima Islam ShimuRaima Islam Shimu deathRaima Islam Shimu deadRaima Islam Shimu filmsBangladeshi actress
Next
Story

Emraan Hashmi to share screen space with Sahher Bambba in new song

Must Watch

PT4M36S

UP Elections 2022: With whom is the public in Firozabad? see ground report