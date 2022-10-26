Shocking revelation: Vaishali Takkar's ex-boyfriend Rahul threatened to leak their intimate photos

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar left her fans heartbroken after she took an extreme step to end her life. The 'Raksha Bandhan' actress committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her Indore residence. The police recovered a suicide note in which she accused her former boyfriend and neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife of mentally harassing her.

Rahul Navlani, the prime accused in the Vaishali Thakkar suicide case, is currently in police custody and is facing interrogation. Now, Vaishali's close friend and her co-star Nishant Singh Malkani has made some shocking revelations. The actor revealed that Rahul, who was previously in a relationship with Vaishali, had threatened to leak their private pictures.

Apparently, Rahul was upset that Vaishali was getting married to her fiance Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal. As per reports, he was not letting Vaishali move on in her life and was constantly threatening her. Speaking to ETimes, Nishant revealed that Rahul had threatened Vaishali to leak their private pictures to her fiance. Malkani also mentioned that Vaishali was in depression and she took the psychiatrist's help to come out of it.

"Rahul was not letting her move on. She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist. I now realise the magnitude of her problem, when I get to hear things such as Rahul wanting to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband. Intimacy happens if you are in a relationship, but that does not mean that you threaten to share those moments with anybody else if you break up," he told the publication.

Nishant also described Vaishali's past relationship with Rahul as 'toxic'. He mentioned that Vaishali used to often break down on the sets because of the stress she was facing on the hands of Rahul. "It was a very toxic relationship. She used to cry so much on the set so many times, kabhi kabhi acting bhi nahi kar pati thi because she was under so much stress and trauma. I used to tell her to ignore him and move on," Malkani further revealed.

Vaishali Takkar had been a part of several popular TV shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Super Sisters', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara', and 'Manmohini 2'.