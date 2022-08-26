NewsLifestylePeople
SONALI PHOGAT MURDER

SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat was given obnoxious chemical drug forcefully, Goa Police confirms

Sonali Phogat last rites: Haryana BJP leader's last rites were held in Hisar on Friday and a huge crowd gathered to pay their last respects. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 03:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat was given obnoxious chemical drug forcefully, Goa Police confirms

New Delhi: BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss star Sonali Phogat's death mystery intensified ever since her family cried foul. Earlier, it was suspected that the TikToker died of a heart attack in Goa where she went with her staff members. However, her brother Rinku Dhaka made explosive allegations her two of her associates and the case took a new leaf. 

SONALI PHOGAT WAS DRUGGED AND...

Today, Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing the media, said, "It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control. At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her in the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. The duo are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died in the influence of this drug."

SONALI PHOGAT'S LAST RITES

Haryana BJP leader's last rites were held in Hisar on Friday and a huge crowd gathered to pay their last respects. Sonali Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar, as per PTI report. 

On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse here from Goa to enable people pay their tributes. Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

Sonali Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23, 2022 morning where she was declared dead. Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.

SONALI PHOGAT'S POST-MARTEM REPORT

Her post-mortem report mentioned that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body, prompting the Goa Police to press charges of murder against two of her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

'SONALI WAS RAPED AND MURDERED'

Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into the death of Phogat. In his complaint, her brother alleges some serious allegations against Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan. He accused him of rape and murder charges in his complaint letter. He alleged that Sangwan along with his friend Sukhwinder were blackmailing Sonali over an objectionable video made after lacing her food with some substance and then raping her. He alleged some political conspiracy behind her killing. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said his government will consider handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the Phogat family wanted so. On Friday, Kuldeep Bishnoi said he had spoken to the chief minister and urged him for a CBI inquiry.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Live Tv

Sonali Phogat murdersonali phogat deathSonali Phogat killingsonali phogat newsSonali Phogat drugssonali phogat heart attackSonali Phogat Goa

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war
DNA Video
DNA: CBI's 'strength test' against Lalu Yadav
DNA Video
DNA: Plan to get rid from tension of toll deduction
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of police barricade encroachment
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 24, 2022