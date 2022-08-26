New Delhi: BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss star Sonali Phogat's death mystery intensified ever since her family cried foul. Earlier, it was suspected that the TikToker died of a heart attack in Goa where she went with her staff members. However, her brother Rinku Dhaka made explosive allegations her two of her associates and the case took a new leaf.

SONALI PHOGAT WAS DRUGGED AND...

Today, Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing the media, said, "It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control. At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her in the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. The duo are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died in the influence of this drug."

SONALI PHOGAT'S LAST RITES

Haryana BJP leader's last rites were held in Hisar on Friday and a huge crowd gathered to pay their last respects. Sonali Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar, as per PTI report.

On Thursday evening, her body was brought to her farmhouse here from Goa to enable people pay their tributes. Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta, the BJP MLA from Hisar, and another party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were present.

Sonali Phogat was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23, 2022 morning where she was declared dead. Her husband, too, had died under mysterious circumstances a few years ago.

SONALI PHOGAT'S POST-MARTEM REPORT

Her post-mortem report mentioned that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body, prompting the Goa Police to press charges of murder against two of her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

'SONALI WAS RAPED AND MURDERED'

Her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state police were conducting a detailed investigation into the death of Phogat. In his complaint, her brother alleges some serious allegations against Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan. He accused him of rape and murder charges in his complaint letter. He alleged that Sangwan along with his friend Sukhwinder were blackmailing Sonali over an objectionable video made after lacing her food with some substance and then raping her. He alleged some political conspiracy behind her killing.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said his government will consider handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the Phogat family wanted so. On Friday, Kuldeep Bishnoi said he had spoken to the chief minister and urged him for a CBI inquiry.

(With PTI inputs)