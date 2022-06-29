CHENNAI: Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known Tamil actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. He was 48. Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with COVID-19, but had managed to recover from it.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 p.m. His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Actor Sarath Kumar, who had worked with Meena in several films, offered his condolences and wrote, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace (sic)."

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP June 28, 2022

Actor Venkatesh, who has also collaborated with Meena in many movies and most recently in Telugu versions of 'Drishyam', pid his tribute to Vidyasagar. "Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this (sic)," he wrote.

Actor Khushbhu Sundar also took to Twitter to share her condolences and tweeted, "Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family (sic)."

Vidyasagar was a businessman based out of Bengaluru. In 2009, he got married to Meena and they have a daughter named Nainika.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi'.

