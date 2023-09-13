trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661707
'Sholay' Fame Satinder Kumar Khosla Passes Away

Khosla passed away due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:39 AM IST|Source: ANI
'Sholay' Fame Satinder Kumar Khosla Passes Away Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, has died. He was in his 80s. Khosla breathed his last on Tuesday evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His friend Jugnu confirmed the news of the demise of the ‘Sholay’ actor to ANI.

Khosla passed away due to cardiac arrest. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday.


After learning about the unfortunate news, the offical X handle of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid heartfelt condolences. A post read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Khosla is best known for his comic characters.  His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable. 

He worked in several films of Manoj Kumar including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti.  However, it was his role as a prisoner in Sholay that made him garner a lot of attention. He was also featured in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam among others. 

