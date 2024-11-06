Shoojit Sircar Candidly Reflects On Friendship With Irrfan Khan: "I Miss Him...''

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film 'I Want to Talk' recently, spoke about the deep bond he shared with the late Irrfan Khan, both on and off-screen.

The two not only collaborated professionally but also developed a friendship that transcended the boundaries of their careers. Sircar recently opened up about his connection with Irrfan, especially during the actor’s battle with cancer, offering a touching and heartfelt tribute to his dear friend.

Speaking candidly in a recent podcast, Sircar revealed that their relationship grew even closer during the actor's illness. “When Irrfan got diagnosed, I was able to relate to him in a very personal way,” Sircar said. “Having seen my own father go through a similar ordeal, I understood the pain and the inner battles he was facing. During his treatment, Irrfan and I became much closer; we would talk for hours on the phone. Sometimes, I wouldn’t even know what to say because he’d dive into deep topics—spirituality, life, magic, cinema… all kinds of things.”

He added, “I think Irrfan was torn between different options—whether to go for chemo or consider alternate therapies. I sometimes wonder if I had advised him to try something else, maybe he would have lived a little longer. He was already in the final stages when he started his treatment. He was fighting hard, but I think there was always a part of him that wanted to explore other ways."

Sircar fondly remembered how they would spend time in peaceful meditation. He said, “There were days when I would go over to his house and we’d do breathing exercises together. I’d say, 'Irrfan, today let’s meditate,' and he’d always say 'yes' with a smile. He was such a genuine person, a true friend, someone you rarely meet in this industry.”

The filmmaker expressed how deeply he misses the actor, not just as a friend but as a collaborator. “A person like him, with such humanism, was rare. That’s why he was Irrfan. Even now, when I think of him, I see that spark in his eyes and that unforgettable smile. Sometimes, he'd call me at 4 AM just to chat—'Dada, let’s talk,' he’d say, and we’d talk about films, nonsense, everything. I miss him in every film I make now.”

Sircar’s words reflect the incredible bond he shared with Irrfan Khan, a connection that transcended the screen. For Shoojit, the void left by his friend’s passing is immeasurable, but the impact of their friendship continues to leave a mark on both his personal life and work.

Shoojit Sircar's directional 'I WANT TO TALK', stars Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. The film is all set to hit theaters on 22nd November 2024.